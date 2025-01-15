Former 5-Star Prospect and UTSA Shutdown CB Denver Harris Joins UNLV
The UNLV Rebels greatly boosted their defense as standout cornerback Denver Harris announced his transfer to Las Vegas via the NCAA Transfer Portal. A former five-star recruit and one of the top cornerbacks in the nation, Harris is bringing his elite talent to Sin City, where he’s poised to make an immediate impact on the Scarlet & Gray.
Harris comes to UNLV with an impressive résumé that includes stops at Texas A&M, LSU, and most recently UTSA. A member of the Class of 2022, Harris was a consensus five-star recruit out of Houston's powerhouse North Shore High School. Ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in his class and the No. 23 overall prospect nationally, Harris was a coveted defensive back with a reputation for locking down receivers.
Over the course of his collegiate career, Harris has tallied 37 tackles and eight pass breakups, showcasing his ability to shut down opposing offenses. Now, he’s bringing that skill set to the Rebels as they continue building momentum on the field.
With his size, speed, and experience, Harris is the kind of player who can energize a defense and bring swagger to the secondary. He’s joining a UNLV program on the rise, and fans can look forward to seeing him go toe-to-toe with the Mountain West’s top wideouts this season.
The addition of Harris is not just a win on the field—it’s a statement. UNLV is becoming a destination for top-tier talent, and Harris’s decision to come to Las Vegas only reinforces the Rebels’ growing reputation. And we all know that Dan Mullen still has some tricks up his sleeve.
So, Rebels fans, get ready. With Denver Harris locking down one side of the field, the future is looking bright. Opposing quarterbacks? Well, they might want to think twice before throwing his way. Welcome to Vegas, Denver!
Recommended Articles
UNLV Runnin' Rebels Look to Rebounds Against No. 22 Utah State in Mountain West Showdown
Dan Mullen Retains Four Key Staff Members for 2025 UNLV Football Season
Mullen Tabs Adam Scheier from Temple to Lead UNLV Special Teams