UNLV Rebels

Former Alabama & Georgia DB Jake Pope Commits to UNLV

Dominic Robinson

Former Georgia Bulldogs Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Jake Pope
Former Georgia Bulldogs Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Jake Pope / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jake Pope, a highly-touted defensive back with stints at Georgia and Alabama, has announced his commitment to UNLV. Getting a guy with experience in the tough SEC is a huge win for Dan Mullen and his staff. Both of Pope's previous schools have been known to produce outstanding defensive back play.

Pope, a versatile defensive back, brings a wealth of experience to the Rebels' secondary. At 6’1” and 200 lbs., Pope still has two years of eligibility remaining. Pope played in 12 games as a member of the Crimson Tide from 2022-2023 where he primarily worked on special teams. After transferring to Georgia before the 2024 season, Pope appeared in four games as a reserve DB (vs. Tennessee Tech, Mississippi State, Florida, and UMass). 

Pope joins a UNLV program looking to continue the strong defensive performance from Barry Odom’s tenure under new head coach, Dan Mullen's leadership.

This commitment is a continuation of Dan Mullen’s recruiting prowess, as he continues to attract talented players from big-time programs and conferences and lure them to the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Recommended Articles

Mani Powell Follows Barry Odom to Purdue, Latest Rebel to Defect to West Lafayette

Dan Mullen Gets Pass Catcher With Big Upside Out of the Portal

Mullen Tabs Adam Scheier from Temple to Lead UNLV Special Teams

Published
Dominic Robinson
DOMINIC ROBINSON

D Rob is a lifetime Coach and trainer of all sports who began working as a consultant and analyst behind the scenes in 2020. In 2022 began his tenure in front of the camera as part of the Warchant Gameday crew, providing feedback and analysis during the "Warchant Watch Along" show, a distinctive opportunity for fans who want to watch the game from the perspective of a former player and Coach. His time on that show spawned appearances on "Sunday Smash" and his own show "FSU Film Breakdown" ( In which he uses All 22 film footage) digging deeper into the concepts, schemes and plays that are writing the story of the season for Florida State and its opponents. D Rob also provides a unique prospective assessment of coaches and recruits as he coached in the college ranks for many years, coaches and trains athletes currently. Dominic, a California native, played both baseball and football at FSU from 2001-2004 currently runs 3D Sports Performance out of Phoenix, Arizona and works as a consultant

Home/Recruiting