Former Alabama & Georgia DB Jake Pope Commits to UNLV
Jake Pope, a highly-touted defensive back with stints at Georgia and Alabama, has announced his commitment to UNLV. Getting a guy with experience in the tough SEC is a huge win for Dan Mullen and his staff. Both of Pope's previous schools have been known to produce outstanding defensive back play.
Pope, a versatile defensive back, brings a wealth of experience to the Rebels' secondary. At 6’1” and 200 lbs., Pope still has two years of eligibility remaining. Pope played in 12 games as a member of the Crimson Tide from 2022-2023 where he primarily worked on special teams. After transferring to Georgia before the 2024 season, Pope appeared in four games as a reserve DB (vs. Tennessee Tech, Mississippi State, Florida, and UMass).
Pope joins a UNLV program looking to continue the strong defensive performance from Barry Odom’s tenure under new head coach, Dan Mullen's leadership.
This commitment is a continuation of Dan Mullen’s recruiting prowess, as he continues to attract talented players from big-time programs and conferences and lure them to the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
