Former Memphis Linebacker Bryce Edmondson Transfers to UNLV
Former Memphis linebacker, Bryce Edmondson, has officially signed with the UNLV Rebels. Dan Mullen continues to bring big-time program players to Sin City.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defender out of Nashville, Tennessee, played three seasons with the Tigers. 2024 was his best campaign as he accumulated a career-high 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Back in 2023, he forced two fumbles.
Edmondson will bring a ferocious energy to the up-and-coming UNLV roster. New defensive coordinator, Zach Arnett, will surely utilize Edmodson’s athletic versatility on the defensive side of the football.
Dan Mullen had been very busy since taking over for Barry Odom as the new head coach of UNLV’s football program. Although many Rebels are on the move (either through the transfer portal or via the 2025 NFL Draft), Mullen has recruited some highly-touted prospects to build on UNLV’s best season in 25 years. Mullen has added several playmakers on both sides of the ball from power conferences such as the ACC and SEC and he’s clearly not done yet. Time will tell who will join Edmondson in Las Vegas once the transfer portal closes.
