UNLV Rebels

Jahmeir Spain Recruiting Profile: Can Dan Mullen Lure Him to UNLV?

Dominic Robinson

Mt. Healthy quarterback Jahmeir Spain (1) gets ready to pass during the Owls' 20-16 win over Taft Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.
Mt. Healthy quarterback Jahmeir Spain (1) gets ready to pass during the Owls' 20-16 win over Taft Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The departure of Barry Odom from UNLV to Purdue also meant the potential quarterback of the future, Garyt Odom, was likely to follow his father. This left the 2025 UNLV Rebels in search of a player to answer that call. Dan Mullen and his staff are hopeful that Jahmeir Spain is that guy. 

Jahmeir Spain

  • Position: Quarterback 
  • High School: Mt. Healthy
  • Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
  • Measurables: Height: 6’3” | Weight: 180 lbs.

Key Strengths:

  • Touch on intermediate and deep passes
  • Feel and athleticism in and around the pocket
  • Scramble to throw ability

College Offers:

  • Akron
  • Bowling Green
  • Central Michigan
  • Eastern Kentucky
  • Marshall
  • Temple
  • Toledo
  • UNLV

Highlight Reel:

Click here to view Spain’s highlights.

Breakdown: 

Spain demonstrates exceptional pocket presence, with remarkable agility and awareness, expertly navigating tight spaces under pressure. This allows him to extend plays, buy time, and keep his eyes downfield, a testament to his poise and decision-making. His deep ball touch is particularly noteworthy. Spain possesses the arm strength and touch to consistently deliver pinpoint passes downfield, a valuable weapon in any offensive arsenal. The noticeable physical development from his junior to senior year is a strong indicator of his work ethic and potential for continued growth. This upward trajectory suggests he has the physical tools to compete at a high level in college football.

While still developing, Spain possesses a strong foundation of skills, making him a highly intriguing prospect. Coach Mullen and the offensive staff will be turning the heat up on this one soon.

Published
Dominic Robinson
DOMINIC ROBINSON

D Rob is a lifetime Coach and trainer of all sports who began working as a consultant and analyst behind the scenes in 2020. In 2022 began his tenure in front of the camera as part of the Warchant Gameday crew, providing feedback and analysis during the "Warchant Watch Along" show, a distinctive opportunity for fans who want to watch the game from the perspective of a former player and Coach. His time on that show spawned appearances on "Sunday Smash" and his own show "FSU Film Breakdown" ( In which he uses All 22 film footage) digging deeper into the concepts, schemes and plays that are writing the story of the season for Florida State and its opponents. D Rob also provides a unique prospective assessment of coaches and recruits as he coached in the college ranks for many years, coaches and trains athletes currently. Dominic, a California native, played both baseball and football at FSU from 2001-2004 currently runs 3D Sports Performance out of Phoenix, Arizona and works as a consultant

