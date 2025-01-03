Jahmeir Spain Recruiting Profile: Can Dan Mullen Lure Him to UNLV?
The departure of Barry Odom from UNLV to Purdue also meant the potential quarterback of the future, Garyt Odom, was likely to follow his father. This left the 2025 UNLV Rebels in search of a player to answer that call. Dan Mullen and his staff are hopeful that Jahmeir Spain is that guy.
Jahmeir Spain
- Position: Quarterback
- High School: Mt. Healthy
- Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
- Measurables: Height: 6’3” | Weight: 180 lbs.
Key Strengths:
- Touch on intermediate and deep passes
- Feel and athleticism in and around the pocket
- Scramble to throw ability
College Offers:
- Akron
- Bowling Green
- Central Michigan
- Eastern Kentucky
- Marshall
- Temple
- Toledo
- UNLV
Highlight Reel:
Click here to view Spain’s highlights.
Breakdown:
Spain demonstrates exceptional pocket presence, with remarkable agility and awareness, expertly navigating tight spaces under pressure. This allows him to extend plays, buy time, and keep his eyes downfield, a testament to his poise and decision-making. His deep ball touch is particularly noteworthy. Spain possesses the arm strength and touch to consistently deliver pinpoint passes downfield, a valuable weapon in any offensive arsenal. The noticeable physical development from his junior to senior year is a strong indicator of his work ethic and potential for continued growth. This upward trajectory suggests he has the physical tools to compete at a high level in college football.
While still developing, Spain possesses a strong foundation of skills, making him a highly intriguing prospect. Coach Mullen and the offensive staff will be turning the heat up on this one soon.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Football Faces Major Roster Rebuild Under New Head Coach Dan Mullen
Dan Mullen Retains Four Key Staff Members for 2025 UNLV Football Season