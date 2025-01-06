Report: Offensive Lineman Josh “Big Josh” Battle Receives Offer From UNLV
Josh Battle, an offensive tackle out of Woodward Academy, announced on social media that he officially received an offer from Dan Mullen’s UNLV Rebels. The junior out of College Park, Georgia could help revamp an offensive line that has been decimated by the transfer portal.
When former UNLV coach Barry Odom bailed on UNLV and headed to West Lafayette to coach the Purdue Boilermakers, many of his former players followed suit. At least seven players and six recruits are joining Odom at Purdue, including three offensive lineman that gave UNLV an advantage in the trenches: Jalen St. John, Mason Vicari, and Hank Purvis.
Battle, a member of the class of 2026, would be a much-welcomed addition to UNLV’s offensive line to help fill the void of recent departures. “All Glory To God! I am so blessed to receive an offer from UNLV! @CoachDanMullen,” Battle wrote on X Monday afternoon.
Check out Battle’s highlights!
Time will tell if Battle joins the Rebels. Stay tuned for more updates on UNLV’s offseason and recruiting news.
Recommended Articles
Barry Odom Begins Rebuilding Purdue Offensive Line With Two UNLV Transfers
Dan Mullen Retains Four Key Staff Members for 2025 UNLV Football Season
Mullen Tabs Adam Scheier from Temple to Lead UNLV Special Teams