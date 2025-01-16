Rising QB Star Sebastian Circo Commits to UNLV
UNLV’s football program under new head coach Dan Mullen continues to make waves, securing the commitment of quarterback Sebastian Circo from Western High School in Davie, Florida. Following a weekend visit to Las Vegas, where Circo spent time with Mullen and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, the talented signal-caller felt confident in his decision to become a Rebel.
“Their focus on player development, especially at the quarterback position, stood out to me,” Circo shared.
At 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, Circo showcased his skills during his senior season, amassing 2,094 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Now, he’s ready to bring that talent to Allegiant Stadium, with his sights set on growing as a player and contributing to the team’s success.
“My priority is becoming the best quarterback I can for this program and turning that development into wins for UNLV,” Circo said. “I’m deeply committed to the team and coaches, and I thrive on competition. Playing in Florida pushed me to face some of the nation’s toughest defenses, and I believe those experiences have prepared me for this next step.”
Circo also expressed his excitement about working with Mullen, who has a reputation for grooming elite quarterbacks. With a track record that includes developing NFL stars like Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott, Mullen’s offensive expertise was a major draw for the young quarterback.
“Coach Mullen’s history of building successful teams and creating a strong culture is something I’m excited to be part of,” Circo explained.
As the Rebels gear up for the 2025 season, Circo’s addition highlights Mullen’s commitment to shaping a dynamic and competitive roster. With Circo’s competitive edge and strong foundation, UNLV fans have plenty to look forward to in the years ahead. That being said, don’t expect to see Circo surpass Alex Orji or Anthony Coladenrea on the depth chart in his first season as a member of the Rebels.
