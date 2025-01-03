UNLV Cornerback Tony Grimes Transfers to Purdue
Former UNLV cornerback Tony Grimes has announced his commitment to Purdue University, marking the latest chapter in an already well-traveled collegiate career. Grimes, who joined the Rebels for the 2024 season, will now take his talents to West Lafayette after an official visit to Purdue to kick off the new year.
Grimes, a five-star recruit in the 2020 class, began his college football career at North Carolina, where he spent three seasons. During his time in Chapel Hill, Grimes recorded 97 tackles, defended 19 passes, and secured one interception. He transferred to Texas A&M for the 2023 campaign but did not see the field that season. Seeking a fresh opportunity, Grimes joined Barry Odom’s UNLV defense in 2024, contributing 20 tackles and six passes defended during his lone season in Las Vegas.
A standout in coverage, Grimes posted a 76.4 coverage grade via Pro Football Focus this season, which would have been the best among Purdue’s cornerbacks in 2024. Over the course of his career, the 6-foot-2 defensive back has held opposing quarterbacks to a completion rate of just 53.2% when targeted.
Grimes’ departure is a significant loss for UNLV as the team continues to build its identity under new head coach Dan Mullen. The Rebels finished a strong 2024 campaign, and Grimes’ contributions in the secondary played a key role in the team’s defensive success. His experience and skill set will now bolster a Purdue defense that has made several key additions through the transfer portal, including Memphis safety Tahj Ra-El and Arkansas linebackers Alex Sanford Jr. and Carson Dean.
While Grimes’ time with UNLV was brief, his impact on the field and leadership in the locker room were evident. The Rebels will look to replace his presence in the secondary as they prepare for the upcoming season, while fans and teammates wish him well in his next chapter at Purdue.
For UNLV, Grimes’ move serves as both a challenge and an opportunity to showcase the program’s ability to develop top-tier talent and remain competitive on a national scale.
