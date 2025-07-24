UNLV Football Adds Three Florida Recruits As Dan Mullen Taps Tampa Bay Talent
The UNLV Rebels football team has brought in three recruits from Florida since head coach Dan Mullen took over the head coaching job this offseason. The three recruits from the Tampa Bay area are Spoto High School wide receiver Jesse Harden, Carrollwood Day defensive lineman Bryce Waters, and Armwood defensive back Larry Warren. These recruits and their coaches spoke about why they decided to head west and play for Coach Mullen.
Jesse Harden Credits Dan Mullen
“(Mullen) really wants to help a young Black man out such as myself and not use him.”
Harden's Spoto High Coach Keith Chatting Chimed In:
“I think it’s because he has some coaches from Florida on his staff, and they are really diving hard into the state for prospects. I also think there is immediate playing time for kids like Jesse.”
Bryce Waters Wants To Play For Dan Mullen:
“From the onset of my interactions with UNLV, I felt a different vibe from the staff. I felt heard, and my goals and aspirations were a priority. The opportunity to play for Coach Mullen is a blessing, as he is a football mastermind.”
Larry Warren's Coach Evan Davis Credits Denzel Nickerson For Opening The Door To UNLV:
“Denzel has helped in setting up the connections with the players in the area so that other coaches on UNLV can come in and recruit. He’s opened the doors for that coaching staff.”