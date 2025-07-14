UNLV Football Lands 2026 Commitments Isaiah Broughton And Bryce Robinson
The UNLV Rebels football team has been hard at work recruiting for the 2026 season and beyond. Head coach Dan Mullen and his staff have gotten two more hard commits from the 2026 class. Offensive lineman Isaiah Broughton and defensive lineman Bryce Robinson will be joining the Rebels next year after completing their high school careers.
Isaiah Broughton
Broughton is a 6'3, 300-pound Houston, Texas native who plays his high school ball at Cy Ridge High School. The three-star recruit chose UNLV over other schools like Memphis, Oklahoma State, and SMU. He gave a simple reason why he decided to come to Las Vegas over those other prestigious football schools.
“Coach Gunther and Logo are the sole reasons that I committed to UNLV. They make the team feel like family," Broughton said after committing to the Rebels.
Bryce Robinson
Robinson is a defensive lineman from Marietta, Georgia. He currently attends Locust Grove High School. The 6'3, 270-pounder is set to play a significant role in the Rebels' defensive front once he graduates high school and heads west to Vegas. He also had offers from quite a few schools, including USF, Akron, and Arkansas.
The Rebels' coaching staff continues to build their program in the trenches from the inside out. That is exactly how you build a successful football team on any level. These young players who we see getting recruited today are what the foundation of this program will be built on tomorrow. These offensive linemen and defensive linemen may not come with all the bells and whistles as the wide receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks, but they are the most important pieces on the field when it comes to winning football games.