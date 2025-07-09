UNLV Football Lands 3-Star OT Jesus Garcia In 2026 Recruiting Class
The UNLV Rebels football staff has found plenty of success this offseason on the recruiting trail. New head coach Dan Mullen continues to reel in impressive prospects from the 2026 recruiting class. The Rebels have earned another hard commitment this past week. This time it's from offensive tackle Jesus Garcia.
The Lincoln High School standout from San Diego, California, opted to come to Vegas instead of accepting other offers from programs like his home state, California Golden Bears, or their Mountain West Conference rivals, the Colorado State Rams. The 6'5", 276-pound three-star prospect chose UNLV over those schools because of this new coaching staff.
“I felt that UNLV is my second home," Garcia said. "From the beginning at the unofficial visit. All the coaches made me feel comfortable and welcomed. I felt a strong connection with Coach Dan Mullen and Coach Mike Sollenne. I saw the competitiveness on the field during their spring practice. I saw a familiar offensive scheme that I recognized and know I feel comfortable and can become stronger at. Not to mention, the facility, the weight room, the nutrition crew, the trainers, and the academic crew, are high points that made me lean toward UNLV. Plus it’s Las Vegas!”
This is another building block that this staff has added to develop for the long-term success of this program. We continue to hear that student-athletes are choosing UNLV over bigger-name programs because they are connecting with this coaching staff. This is a great sign for what's in store for the future of the Mullen era.