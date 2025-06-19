UNLV Football Lands 3-Star TE Andreas Diaz-Nicolaidis In 2026 Recruiting Class
The UNLV Rebels football team has been raking in high school commits for the 2026 season as of late. New head coach Dan Mullen and his staff have hit the recruiting trail hard. They have landed another commitment from a talented high school athlete. Tight end Andreas Diaz-Nicolaidis has agreed to come to UNLV and play for the Rebels once he completes his senior season and graduates next year. He made the announcement on Twitter posting, "All glory and honor to my Heavenly Father, it’s time to BE A REBEL"
While Diaz-Nicolaidis is an Oregon native and started his high school career at Central Catholic High School in his home state, he has transferred to Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada to finish his high school career. He is now staying close to his new home to play his college ball in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He is a 6'3, 235 pound, three star tight end prospect. He is considered the No. 12 recruit in Nevada for the class of 2026. While he has primarily played at tight end throughout high school, he also has gotten some experience at linebacker and edge rusher. During his time at Central Catholic, the team went 34-3 and won the Class 6A state championship in 2023. In Oregon, he was named an all-state honorable mention this past season.
This is another big addition for the UNLV football program by Mullen who continues to fill out his team's roster for the future. The hope is that Diaz-Nicolaidis will be a significant contributor in his high-powered offense for years to come.