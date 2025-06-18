UNLV Lands 2026 Commitment From Versatile WR Vincent Carner Of Newbury Park High
UNLV Rebels head football coach Dan Mullen has got himself another high school commit for the 2026 season. Wide receiver Vincent Carner has agreed to join the Rebels after graduating high school next year. The junior currently attends Newbury Park High School in Newbury Park, California.
He announced the hard commitment on Twitter on Tuesday, June 17 simply stating, "Committed! All Glory to God #BEaREBEL"
He is a 6'3, 205 pound wide receiver who also played some safety, but was viewed as a wideout through the recruitment process. Heading into his senior year, he has already been a two-year starter on the varsity football team. The new Rebel also runs tracks and has run varsity for two seasons on that team as well. Carner has already earned an Offensive MVP award in his high school career. On his track team has earned a Silver Medal in the Marmonte League Championship 200m, and a Bronze Medal in the Marmonte League Championship 4x100m.
Over his past two seasons on varsity, he has played 16 games and caught a total of 70 passes for 1,195 yards, and eight touchdown receptions. Last year, he also added 32 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
Mullen continues to fill out his roster for the future through recruiting high school athletes who fit what the Rebels are trying to accomplish in the Mountain West Conference. While they have done a great job adding players through the transfer portal, this is how you sustain long-term success and build important depth behind your upper class stars. We are sure to see plenty of more commitments rolling for the UNLV football team in the coming days, weeks, months, and even years.