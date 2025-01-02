UNLV Loses Standout Punter Marshall Nichols to Georgia Tech
UNLV will bid farewell to one of its most impactful special teams players, as punter Marshall Nichols has entered the transfer portal and committed to Georgia Tech. The graduate transfer will play his final season in his hometown of Atlanta, stepping in to replace senior David Shanahan for the Yellow Jackets.
Nichols, who joined UNLV in 2022 after starting his career as a walk-on at Mississippi State, quickly emerged as a key contributor for the Rebels. Over three seasons, he earned recognition as one of the Mountain West’s premier punters, highlighted by a spot on the prestigious Ray Guy Award Watch List.
Nichols also made his mark in the Rebels’ 24-13 victory over California in the LA Bowl. With UNLV trailing by three points, the Rebels ran a perfectly executed fake punt. Nichols connected with Greg Burrell on a 49-yard pass over the middle, setting up a Jacob De Jesus touchdown that shifted the game’s momentum. UNLV never trailed after that, underscoring how pivotal that play was.
Nichols' sophomore season was particularly impressive. He averaged 47.9 yards on 51 punts with 20 punts of over 50 yards. In 2024, Nichols continued his strong performance, averaging 44.3 yards on 54 punts, with a career-best 20 landing inside the 20-yard line. His season included a booming 79-yard punt, the longest of his career.
A native of Sandy Springs, Georgia, and a former standout at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, Nichols returns to Atlanta to conclude his collegiate career. Georgia Tech adds a proven specialist with a track record of excelling under pressure, as well as a versatile weapon capable of flipping field position and executing trick plays.
For UNLV, Nichols’ departure leaves a void in the special teams unit as new head coach Dan Mullen builds his roster. Nichols’ consistency and ability to deliver in critical moments will be missed as the Rebels aim to sustain their recent success.
