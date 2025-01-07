UNLV to Host Arizona State Defensive Lineman Landen Thomas for Campus Visit
UNLV is set to welcome freshman defensive end Landen Thomas to campus today, Tuesday, January 7. Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound athlete from Zachary, Louisiana, recently entered the transfer portal on January 3 after a freshman season at Arizona State where he did not see playing time.
Thomas was a three-star recruit in the class of 2024 and the only other reported school to make him an offer was Western Kentucky. Despite limited opportunities in his first collegiate season, Thomas possesses the size and potential to bolster the Rebels’ defensive line as they continue to build under new head coach Dan Mullen.
Although Thomas has played sparingly at the collegiate level, he has experience with a program that made the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Arizona State almost pulled off a miraculous come-from-behind upset against Texas last week, eventually falling in double overtime, 39-31.
Thomas can bring that playoff experience to Dan Mullen’s Rebels and help revamp a defensive line that will likely be aggressive under new defensive coordinator, Zach Arnett. Thomas has yet to prove himself but could get that opportunity in the Mountain West. Mullen has recruited superior talent so it wouldn’t be a shock to see Thomas end up in the Scarlet and Gray before the 2025 season begins.
