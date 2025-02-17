UNLV Softball Defeats Monmouth 8-0 in Run-Rule Victory at Rebel Classic
The UNLV Softball team secured an 8-0 run-rule win over Monmouth in five innings on Sunday afternoon at Eller Media Stadium, concluding the Rebel Classic with a 4-0 record. The Rebels (7-2) recorded their second shutout of the weekend, holding Monmouth (0-10) to one hit.
Pitcher Amelia Weber allowed one hit in five innings while recording four strikeouts, earning her second win of the season. Monmouth’s only hit came in the fourth inning, but Weber and the UNLV defense limited any further offensive opportunities.
UNLV opened the scoring in the first inning with a home run from Ariana Martinez. In the second inning, the Rebels added four runs on six hits, increasing their lead to 5-0. The third and fourth innings remained scoreless before UNLV added three more runs in the fifth. A two-run double by Martinez ended the game via the run rule.
Martinez finished 3-for-4 with four RBI, a home run, and a double. Maggie Vasa (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI), Bri Williams (2-for-3, two RBI, two runs), and Sofia Morales (2-for-3) contributed multiple hits. Martinez and Morales extended their hitting and on-base streaks to nine games, while Williams extended her reached-base streak to seven games.
UNLV will travel to South Carolina for the Garnet & Black Invitational, where they will compete in five games against Boston, Fordham, and South Carolina. Their first game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET against Boston.
