UNLV Sophmore Jesse Farrell Ranked Top 15 Catcher Nationally by D1 Softball
UNLV softball standout Jesse Farrell has been recognized as the 15th-best catcher in the nation by D1 Softball. The sophomore, hailing from Henderson, Nevada, had an impressive freshman campaign in 2024, playing in all 50 games, including 42 starts behind the plate. Farrell showcased her power at the plate, leading the Rebels with 11 home runs while ranking second in slugging percentage (.683), RBIs (46), and doubles (12).
Her stellar debut season earned her several accolades, including being the first UNLV freshman named to the TUCCI/NFCA D1 Freshman of the Year Top-25 list. She also secured a spot on the NFCA All-West Region Second Team, becoming just the second freshman in program history to earn all-region honors since 1994.
Farrell and her teammates will be in action as UNLV kicks off the 2025 season by hosting the UNLV Desert Classic at Eller Media Stadium from February 7-9. The tournament will feature games against Buffalo, Oregon, and Southern Utah. The Rebels' season opener is scheduled for Friday, February 7, at 3 p.m. against Buffalo, followed by a 6 p.m. matchup with Southern Utah.
Tickets for the 2025 season are now on sale. Season tickets are $50 for adults and $40 for seniors, faculty, staff, and alumni. Tournament passes for the Desert Classic are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors, with single-day tickets priced at $10 and $8, respectively. Kids under 12, Nevada high school students with ID, and UNLV students receive free entry to all home games. Visit UNLVtickets.com for more information and to secure your seats. Don't miss the chance to support the Rebels as they chase a championship!
Read More:
Yanina Sherwood Named to Softball America Freshman Watch List