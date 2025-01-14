Yanina Sherwood Named to Softball America Freshman Watch List
UNLV softball's own Yanina Sherwood has been recognized as one of the nation’s top freshman talents, earning a coveted spot on the Softball America Freshman Watch List, as announced today. Sherwood is one of just three Mountain West players to be featured among the 170 rising stars selected nationwide.
Hailing from Mill Creek, Washington, Sherwood enters her debut season with the Rebels following an extraordinary high school career. The 5-foot-11 right-handed pitcher was named the 2024 Washington Gatorade Player of the Year, leading Henry M. Jackson High School to back-to-back state championships. Her impressive accolades also include the 2024 All-Class State Player of the Year and The Herald’s 2024 Player of the Year.
A three-time 4A All-Wesco First Team and 4A All-Area First Team honoree, Sherwood also claimed Henry M. Jackson High MVP honors three times. In 2023, she was recognized as the Everett Herald Softball All-Area Player of the Year and the SBLive National Player of the Year.
Sherwood's senior season stats underscore her dominance. She posted a stellar 25-2 record on the mound with a 0.50 ERA over 167 innings, striking out 273 batters. At the plate, she added a .392 batting average, belting 10 home runs and driving in 35 RBIs. Sherwood’s success extended to the club level, where she guided the ai Bandits Breer to a 2023 Triple Crown World Series Championship. On the international stage, she competed for the Peruvian National Team at the U18 Women’s World Cup in Lima, Peru.
The Rebels’ 2025 season kicks off with the UNLV Desert Classic, set for Feb. 7-9 at Eller Media Stadium. UNLV opens against Buffalo on Friday, Feb. 7, at 3 p.m., followed by a matchup with Southern Utah at 6 p.m. Saturday features a doubleheader against Oregon (3 p.m.) and Buffalo (6 p.m.), and the tournament concludes Sunday with a game against Southern Utah at noon.
Tickets are now available for the 2025 season. Season tickets are priced at $50 for adults and $40 for seniors, faculty, staff, and alumni. Visit UNLVtickets.com for more information.
