12 UNLV Rebels Swimmers Earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors In Spring Semester
Both the men's and women's UNLV Rebels swimming and diving programs have had 12 student-athletes named to their respective College Swim Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America lists. The CSCAA made the announcement just before the holiday break last week. The men's and women's teams had six student-athletes named from each team.
Also, both the UNLV men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were given College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team recognition for the Spring 2025 semester as well.
The men named to the team were Daniel Nicusan, who earned first-team honors. As well as Colby Raffel, Adnan Beji, Dima Tereshchenko, Ian Belflower, and Wikus Potgieter, who were all named to the second team.
On the women's side of things, Ava Olson, Chelsey Dorosh, Dominika Trentkiewicz, Erika Carlson, Heather Gardner, and Vika Yanovska were all named second-team honorees.
According to the UNLV Rebels' official website:
"To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and participated in their national championship. Second-Team selections, must have also earned a 3.5 GPA or higher and met a "B" time standard for the national championship or qualified for a diving zone meet."
All of the student-athletes who were honored are well deserving and exemplify what being a Rebel student-athlete and a member of the Rebel community is all about, both on the field and in the classroom. They are the ideal representation of their team, school, and the city of Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2024 - 2025 academic school year has been a record-setting one as far as academic performance by the athletic departments' student athletes goes. Athletic director Erick Harper has taken all of the athletic programs at UNLV to new heights across the board.