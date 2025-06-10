UNLV Men’s Swimming And Diving Lands Distance Standout Luke Leon Guerrero
The UNLV Rebels men's swimming and diving team has secured a commitment from distance swimmer Luke Leon Guerrero. Guerrero is currently wrapping up his high school career at Troy High School in Fullerton, California, and will join the Rebels this upcoming Fall for the start of the 2025 academic year. While at Troy High School he trains with the Fullerton Aquatic Sports Team and was named the Troy High School Male Athlete of the Year as a senior. For the past two seasons he was named Troy's team captain and team MVP, and was named Swimmer of the Crestview League He also holds school records in the 500 free, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay.
Guerrero released a statement of his own after verbally committing to come to Las Vegas:
“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas! I would like to thank Coach Pat and Coach Pieter for this opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career. A big thank you to Coach Brian and Coach Keith from FAST, and Coach Toshi for starting me on this journey. Finally, thank you to my parents for encouraging me, and to my teammates for your support and friendship. Go Rebels!”
He now joins incoming freshman Logan Calhoun, Bronson Smothers, and Wes Mank, who will also all be joining the Rebels men's swimming and diving team this fall. This incoming class strengthens an already strong team that finished first at the 2025 Men’s Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championships. It was the second consecutive season that they won the WAC Championships. The Rebels look to be in great shape heading into the 2025-2026 season. They are already particularly strong when it comes to distance swimming and Guerrero only helps solidify that strength.