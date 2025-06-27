UNLV Men’s Swimming And Diving Joins MPSF For 2025–26 Season After WAC Exit
Over the past 12 seasons, the UNLV Rebels men's swimming and diving team has competed in and, for the most part, dominated the Western Athletic Conference. During that time, they have won seven conference championships, including the past five consecutively. However, with the WAC moving away from swimming and diving, head coach Pat Ota and his Rebels have been forced to find a new home. On Thursday, they found that home and announced that they would be joining the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation for at least the 2025 - 2026 season.
"We're excited to be joining the MPSF this season." said Ota. "We're grateful to the conference to give us a competitive place to swim and dive as the WAC moves away from swimming. With much of the same competition, we remain dedicated to competing for a title again next season."
Coming along with UNLV from the WAC to join the MPSF are the Wyoming Cowboys, Air Force Falcons, and California Baptist Lancers. The Pacific Tigers and Incarnate World Cardinals will remain in the conference and fill out the six-team league. This is the Rebels' second stint in the MPSF. They also competed in the conference for two seasons from 2011 to 2013, and won the MPSF title in 2013.
There is a significant chance that the move to the MPSF is just a short-term fix, but this is where they will be swimming and diving in 2025 - 2026. After that, the future remains uncertain.