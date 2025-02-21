UNLV Swim & Dive Aim to Surpass San Diego State in Mountain West Conference Championships
The second day of the Mountain West Conference 2025 Women's Swimming Championships is now in the books as the ladies prepare for Day 3 of the meet on Friday, February 21. The event will once again take place at the University of Houston in the CRCW Natatorium in Houston, Texas starting at 11:30 AM EST.
On Thursday, the UNLV Lady Rebels along with their Mountain West Conference rivals completed the 500-yard freestyle, the 50-yard freestyle, the 200-yard individual medley, the 400-yard medley relay, and the 3-meter springboard events. The highlight of the day for UNLV was Grace Wharton capturing the silver medal in the 200-yard individual medley. Because of Wharton's incredible performance, her team was able to chip away at San Diego State Aztecs' 24-point overall lead. San Diego State entered the meet as the heavy favorites and the three-time defending Mountain West Conference Champions in this event.
The Lady Rebels Head Coach Pat Ota expressed how proud she was of her girls after Day 2 but making sure they stay focused at the task at hand saying, "I'm proud of the women for setting themselves up tonight with great swims this morning. We cut into San Diego State's lead, but we still have a lot of work to do. We just need to take it one session at a time and focus on what we can control."
Events on the third day of the Mountain West Conference 2025 Women's Swimming Championships will be the 100-yard butterfly preliminary round, the 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, and the 100-yard backstroke prelims. All the action can be seen on the Mountain West Conference Network as well as on the Mountain West Conference app. You can also follow along on all the Mountain West Conference social media pages including on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
