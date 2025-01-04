UNLV Rebels

UNLV Swim Teams Ready for Double Dual in California

The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will travel to Riverside, California, today for a double dual meet against Cal Baptist and UC Santa Barbara at the Lancer Aquatics Center. The action begins at 1 p.m. PT.

The meet will kick off with the 200 medley relay, followed by a lineup of events, including the 1000 free, 200 free, and 100 backstroke. After two breaks, competition concludes with the 200 IM and the exciting 200 free relay.

For the Rebel men, several standout swimmers are poised to have big days. Senior Daniel Nicusan leads the WAC in three events: the 100 breaststroke (52.11), 200 breaststroke (1:53.65), and 200 IM (1:45.12). Sophomore Tatsuki Inoue and junior Ian Belflower also top the conference in the 200 backstroke (1:43.89) and 200 butterfly (1:44.71), respectively. The men’s 200 medley relay team is another strong contender, boasting the WAC’s fastest time this season (1:25.61).

On the women’s side, the Rebels’ 800 free relay team, led by sophomore Ava Olson and senior Bridget Sullivan, leads the Mountain West with a time of 7:15.05. In diving, senior Vika Yanovska and sophomore Alex Vazquez have posted standout scores this season, setting the stage for impressive performances today.

