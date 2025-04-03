UNLV Swimmer Daniel Nicusan Named Raising Cane's Outstanding Rebel of the Week
UNLV men's swimmer Daniel Nicusan has been named the Raising Cane's Outstanding Rebel of the Week. The school announced the honor on Wednesday. The senior participated in the NCAA Championships this past week. This marks the third time this season he has won this award, and it's the sixth time this season that a member of the Rebels' swim team has earned the honor.
The honor is awarded to the UNLV student-athlete who turned in the most impressive individual performance during the previous week of competition from Monday through Sunday and is voted on by the UNLV Athletics Strategic Communications department.
He competed in three events at the NCAA Championships and earned two top-25 finishes in those three events. Nicusan finished 17th overall and won a heat victory in the 200 breast (1:52.27), also earned a 25th-place finish in the 100 breast (51.83), and finished 51st in the 200 IM (1:45.15).
Most impressively, he broke the school record for the fastest ever 200 breast in school history at the NCAA championships. He also broke the record in the event for UNLV and the WAC, both of which were already his own records.
It was a historic week and championship performance from the senior swimmer from Targu Mures, Romania. This wraps up both an incredible season and an incredible career for the Rebels swimming and diving team for Nicusan. The 2025 Swimming and Diving NCAA Championships has secured his place in history and cemented his legacy as a legend at UNLV.
