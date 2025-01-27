UNLV Swimming and Diving Sweeps Wyoming in Dual Meet
The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams delivered dominant performances at Jim Reitz Pool this weekend, sweeping Wyoming in a two-day meet highlighting the depth and talent of the Scarlet & Gray rosters.
The UNLV women topped the Cowgirls 177-123, while the Rebel men edged out the Cowboys with a narrow 152-144 victory. The Rebels claimed an impressive 45 event victories and secured 94 top-three finishes throughout the meet.
Head coach Pat Ota was thrilled with his team’s performance: “Wyoming always pushes us to swim fast while we’re tired. We had some great races that should set us up well for the conference championships.”
The women’s team set the tone early, opening Saturday’s action with a decisive win in the 200 medley relay. Dominika Trentkiewicz, Heather Gardner, and Bridget Sullivan finished with a time of 1:42.75, giving UNLV a strong start. Junior Erika Carlson followed up with a standout performance in the 200 freestyle, clocking a winning time of 1:48.53. Trentkiewicz added another victory in the 100 backstroke, showcasing her versatility with a time of 55.26.
Sophomore Ava Olson led a Rebel sweep in the 200 butterfly, finishing first in 2:03.11, with Lauren Palacios and Carlson taking second and third, respectively. Fernanda Mendez Guerra delivered multiple wins on the day, claiming victories in the 50 freestyle (23.48) and the 100 butterfly (54.40). The Rebel women also dominated the 400 freestyle relay, with Carlson, Pilar Cohen, Mendez Guerra, and Olson teaming up for a commanding win in 3:24.83.
On the men’s side, the Rebels opened with a win in the 200 medley relay, as the team of Wikus Potgieter, Adnan Beji, Ian Belflower, and Daniel Nicusan posted a time of 1:29.14. Ambrus Barcsak secured a victory in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:40.97, while Potgieter and Tatsuki Inoue went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke. Beji added two individual victories in the 100 breaststroke (54.40) and 200 breaststroke (2:04.35).
Ian Belflower dominated in the 200 butterfly, winning with a time of 1:49.63, while Emil Perez claimed the 100 freestyle in 45.63. The Rebels swept the 200 backstroke, with Inoue taking first (1:47.86), Potgieter second, and McKay Mickelson third.
The Rebels will next host Grand Canyon for their Senior Meet on Saturday at 11 a.m. PT at Jim Reitz Pool.
