Ilia Snitari Makes Mountain West Tennis History Amid UNLV's Season-Ending Loss
On Tuesday, UNLV Rebels men's tennis star Ilia Snitari became the second player in Mountain West Conference history to earn both the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and the Mountain West Player of the Year honors in the same season. Then on Wednesday, he competed in the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Tournament at the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, Nevada to complete a perfect season as a freshman. He finished the season at 8 - 0 in singles competition. Not only that, but he also beat every single No. 1-ranked player in the Mountain West Conference. So there was no easy path for Snitari. It was a historic season for the young star who has an extremely bright future in this game.
Unfortunately, while Snitari found glory, the injury-riddled Rebels did not. Their season ended with a 4 - 1 loss to the New Mexico Lobos. This allowed the Lobos to advance to the semifinals with a 14 - 8 record and concluded the Rebels' season with a record of 7 - 12.
Full Match Results: Credit Union 1 Mountain West Tournament - Quarterfinals
(2) New Mexico Lobos 4 def. (7) UNLV Rebels 1
Singles Competition
1. Ilia Snitari (UNLV) def. Aram Noroozian (UNM) 6-0, 7-6 (2)
2. Aditya Balseakar (UNM) def. Illia Maksymchuk (UNLV) 6-3, 6-1
3. Thomas Navarro (UNLV) vs. Dario Ciobotaru (UNM) 3-6, 4-4, unfinished
4. Vitaliy Horovoy (UNLV) vs. Georgio Samaha (UNM) 2-6, 6-5, unfinished
5. Danili Kakhniuk (UNM) def. Joel Gibson (UNLV) 6-4, 6-3
6. Avery Tallakson (UNM) def. Roberto Hernandez (UNLV) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles Competition
1. Ilia Snitari/Thomas Navarro (UNLV) def. Aram Noroozian/Georgio Samaha (UNM) 6-3
2. Daniil Kakhniuk/Nicolas Recoura (UNM) def. Illia Maksymchuk/Joel Gibson (UNLV) 6-3
3. Aditya Balsekar/Avery Tallakson (UNM) def. Vitaliy Horovoy/Roberto Hernandez (UNLV) 6-3
Recommended Articles
UNLV's Ricky White Reignites NFL Hopes With Pro Day Surge
UNLV Football Mount Rushmore: Top Rebels Of All Time