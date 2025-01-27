UNLV Men’s Tennis Remains Undefeated Against New Mexico State
The UNLV men’s tennis team showcased their resilience on Saturday, closing out an impeccable opening week with a 4-2 victory over New Mexico State at the Fertitta Tennis Complex. With the win, the Rebels improved to a perfect 4-0 record, while the Aggies dropped to 2-5.
Despite losing the doubles point for the first time this season in a dramatic finish, the Rebels displayed their grit in singles play to secure the win. UNLV claimed the opening doubles match comfortably, but a pair of tiebreaker losses in the other matches handed New Mexico State an early 1-0 advantage.
Determined to bounce back, UNLV relied on standout performances in singles competition. Illia Maksymchuk led the charge at the top of the lineup, dispatching Itay Feigin in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Kemal Karakas followed suit at the No. 4 position, overpowering Matias Rojas with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 victory. Vitaliy Horovoy added another decisive win at No. 5, defeating Gustavo Campos 6-2, 6-2. The clinching moment came on court six, where Joel Gibson staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Lance Urlaub 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, securing the overall team victory.
Head coach Andy Jackson praised his team’s effort and resilience. “Today we needed to play our best match so far, and we did. It was a good week for UNLV, and we are excited to go play at USC with a 4-0 record,” Jackson said.
Maksymchuk’s stellar week earned him the title of Rebel of the Match. The dynamic player went undefeated in both singles and doubles, improving to a combined 8-0 on the season.
The Rebels now turn their attention to their first road match of the year as they travel to USC on Sunday, February 2. They will return to the Fertitta Tennis Complex on February 7 to face Idaho State.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Rebels Achieve Historic First with Top 25 Season Ranking
UNLV vs. UCLA: A Potential Big Ten Audition for the Rebels
UNLV Baseball 2025 Preview: Rebels Ranked 5th in Mountain West Preseason Poll