UNLV Men's Tennis Set To Battle No. 2 New Mexico In Mountain West Tournament Opener
The UNLV Rebels men's tennis team will be participating in the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Tournament Championship this week. It will take place at the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tournament kicks off with Round 1 on Wednesday, April 23, and concludes with the championship match on Friday, April 25.
UNLV enters as the seventh seed out of seven teams and will face off with the No. 2 seed New Mexico Lobos in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday. The Boise State Broncos received the only bye in the tournament, and the Rebels would face them in Round two on Thursday if they can find a way to get by the Lobos. Every match is set to take place at 5 P.M. local time, 8 P.M. EST over the course of the three days.
The winner of the Mountain West Tournament Championship will earn an automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Men's Tennis Tournament. This is a huge prize and a massive opportunity these teams are playing for. The Rebels may be the underdogs but they'll be out on the court with the intentions of winning the whole thing.
Credit Union 1 Mountain West Tournament Championship Schedule
Wednesday, April 23
8 p.m. EST – Quarterfinal Match #1: #4 UNR vs. #5 Air Force
8 p.m. EST – Quarterfinal Match #2: #2 New Mexico vs. #7 UNLV
8 p.m. EST – Quarterfinal Match #3: #3 Utah State vs. #6 San Diego State
Thursday, April 24
8 p.m. EST - Semifinal Match #1: Quarterfinal #1 winner vs. #1 Boise State
8 p.m. EST - Semifinal Match #2: Quarterfinal #2 winner vs. Quarterfinal #3 winner
Friday, April 25
8 p.m. EST – Championship Match
Recommended Articles
Dan Mullen Sets Physical Tone At UNLV Football Scrimmage
UNLV Basketball Lands Iowa Transfer Ladji Dembele Through Transfer Portal
VIDEO: College Football Playoff Committee Greeted By UNLV Marching Band At Circa Casino Meeting