UNLV Women's Tennis Remains Undefeated, Defeats Idaho State 6-1
The UNLV Lady Rebels tennis team has been unbeaten in 2025. They are coming off a big win against the Idaho State Bengals, a 6-1 victory at the Fertitta Tennis Complex. This victory brought the Lady Rebels to 6-0 on the season and further entrenched them as high-end threats to become Mountain West Conference champions this season. They are well on their way to a potential magical season. UNLV has looked great in both doubles and singles competitions.
In singles competition, UNLV dominated in straight sets clinching a speedy victory. Competitors like Cindy Hu, Veronica Kliuch, and Coco Zhao put on a show dominating the ladies Idaho State. Zhao and Hu were also the most dominant duo in doubles competition defeating their opponent 6-0. This squad is loaded with young stars who could potentially dominate the competition this season.
Zhao was the star of the day imposing her will in both singles and doubles matches. She has now built her winning percentage up to .812 which is the best of all-time for the UNLV Lady Rebels netters. She was also one half of the doubles duo with Hu who breezed by the Bengals with an impressive shutout victory. We are watching history this season with Zhao so be sure to appreciate it while we're in the moment because great players like her don't come around very often.
Their next matchup will come on Friday against Colorado at 10 AM. UNLV will once again be the host team and the match will be played at the Fertitta Tennis Complex in an important class against a Big-12 opponent. This weekend should be a major test for the ladies of UNLV who will look to continue to prove just how good they really are as they continue to make noise in the college tennis world.
