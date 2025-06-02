Krishna Jayasankar Punches Ticket to Nationals, Makes History For UNLV Track & Field
The UNLV Rebels women's track & field team qualified for the 2025 NCAA National Outdoor Championships West Regionals at Texas A&M's E.B. Cushing Stadium this season. They sent six student-athletes to participate in the event, which kicked off with Day 1 this past Saturday.
There was one Rebel that stood out amongst the rest and qualified for the 2025 NCAA National Outdoor Championships. While plenty of Rebels showed up and had impressive performances this weekend, it was Krishna Jayasankar whose seventh-place finish (firscket to Nationals. Thet in flight) in the discus was good enough to punch her ti 2025 NCAA National Outdoor Championships will kick off on Saturday, June 14, in Eugene, Oregon. Jayasankar will be there representing the scarlet and gray, attempting to bring an individual National Championship back to Las Vegas.
Jayasankar was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In 2022, she became the first female thrower from India to receive an NCAA Division 1 scholarship. Out of junior college, she went to Texas El Paso before transferring to UNLV for the 2023 season. She is currently a junior with a chance to be a National Champion with the Rebels, and has another year of eligibility left.
In the other individual events at this weekend's regionals. Senior Jaydea Carter finished 34th overall (13.50) and sixth in her heat in the 100m hurdles. Senior Kennedi Porter finished 42nd overall (11.61) in the 100m and seventh in her heat. Porter also finished in 44th place (24.22) and sixth in her heat in the 200m. Jaysankar finished 34th with a finish of 14.99m (49' 2.25") in her other event, the shot put.