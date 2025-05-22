Six UNLV Women’s Track Athletes Earn All-Mountain West Outdoor Honors
The UNLV Rebels women’s track and field team had six student-athletes named to the 2025 Mountain West Outdoor All-Conference Team. The six student-athletes were named a total of eight times. In order to be named to an All-Mountain West team, a student-athlete must finish in the top three of an event at the Conference Championships, which were held from May 15 to May 17 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, California.
Senior Kennedi Porter earned three All-Mountain West recognitions. She won gold in both the 100-meter and 200-meter events and was a member of the relay team that won gold in the 4×100-meter relay. She now ranks 32nd nationally in the 200-meter (22.95) and 36th in the 100-meter (11.24).
Also getting All-Mountain West honors for that gold medal in the 4×100-meter relay are senior Jaydea Carter, senior AnnaKay Maitland, and sophomore Chineyre Okoro. Senior Grace Cunningham also earned the honor by finishing in third place in the high jump. As did senior Natalia Ruiz for finishing in third place in the 10,000-meter event.
Porter was also named twice to the 2025 Mountain West Indoor All-Conference Team twice back in February, while Carter and Cunningham were each named to the indoor All-Conference team once.
The next time these student-athletes will likely get a chance to compete will be on May 28 at the NCAA West Preliminary, which will conclude on May 31. There, they will be given an opportunity to earn their way to the 2025 NCAA Championships. It should be a thrilling event with the team being led by Porter in hopes of achieving their ultimate goal of winning the National Championship in June.