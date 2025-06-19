UNLV’s Krishna Jayasankar Earns All-America Track & Field Honorable Mention
The Mountain West Conference have announced their Outdoor Track and Field All-America Team honors. The UNLV Rebels found themselves with only one member of their outdoor track and field team to be named to the team. Discus thrower Krishna Jayasankar was named as an honorable mention to the All-America team thanks to her 18th (52.99m/173-10) discus throw. This is a great accomplishment for the Indian track star.
Jayasankar hails from a city called Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In 2022, she became the first female discus thrower from India to receive an NCAA Division 1 scholarship. She went to Texas El Paso after leaving her junior college before transferring prior to the 2023 season to join the Rebels. She has one year of eligibility left as he she prepares for her senior season in 2025 - 2026.
There is no doubt that she was the top performer on the UNLV outdoor track and field squad. Earlier this month she qualified for the 2025 NCAA National Outdoor Championships. Her seventh place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship West Regionals at College Station, Texas earned her the trip to Eugene, Oregon for the Championships. She participated in two flights of the discus throw at the event but did not medal.
Coming off an outstanding season that earned her an All-America Team honor, she will look to build off that to do even bigger things in her final year of eligibility as a senior with the Rebels.