UNLV Track & Field Earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors For Team And Three Athletes
The UNLV Rebels track & field team was named to two prestigious lists this week when the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their annual All-Academic Teams and Athletes on Monday. On top of the team being honored as a group, they also had three individual athletes honored. They were Jayda Bushay, Grace Cunningham, and Krishna Jayasankar.
According to the UNLV Official Website, the Qualifications for the Award are:
"In order to qualify individually, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, as well as completing at least two semesters or three quarters at their nominating institution. They also were required to meet some athletic marks as well in order to qualify for the honor, picking up the mark during either the indoor or outdoor season. During the indoor season, student-athletes needed to finish the season ranked in the top 96 in any event or in the top 48 in any championship relay. During the outdoor season, they must have finished in the top 48 in the East or West Region and have participated in any of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Both season's rankings had to be verified via TFRRS."
This has been a banner year for UNLV student-athletes when it comes to academic awards across all their sports. They have set and broken records over and over again for the 2024-2025 academic season. This has been a point of pride for the school, coaches, student-athletes, and athletic director Erick Harper.