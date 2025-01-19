UNLV Track & Field Shines at Lumberjack Team Challenge in Season Opener
The UNLV women’s track & field team delivered an impressive performance in their 2025 indoor season opener at the Lumberjack Team Challenge, hosted by Northern Arizona University. The Rebels showcased strong individual and team efforts, earning multiple podium finishes and personal bests across the competition.
Event Highlights:
Senior Jaydea Carter emerged victorious in the 60m hurdles, clocking an 8.47 in both the prelims and finals to secure the top spot by a narrow 0.02-second margin. Freshman T’Erica Boyd made her collegiate debut with a strong eighth-place finish, posting a prelim time of 8.89.
In the 60m sprint, Kennedi Porter claimed second place, improving her prelim time to finish at 7.43. Teammate Chinyere Okoro also excelled, finishing fifth with a final time of 7.55 after a solid prelim performance.
In field events, junior Krishna Jayasankar impressed with a 14.86m (48' 9") throw in the shot put, earning second place and outdistancing third place by nearly two meters. Freshman Lauryn Williams delivered a personal best in the shot put after leading the Rebels in the weight throw, finishing ninth with a mark of 14.14m (46' 4.75").
The distance squad had a productive day, recording personal bests in the mile and 800m events. Senior Jaida Lyles secured seventh place in the 800m with a personal best of 2:23.62 at altitude, while Alana Sangprasit also achieved a personal best and won her heat.
The meet concluded with the 4x400m relay, where the Rebels’ team of Sadia Green, Porter, Okoro, and AnnaKay Maitland earned second place with a time of 3:53.67, finishing nearly four seconds ahead of the third-place team.
The Rebels will compete at the Ted Nelson Invitational on Saturday, January 25, hosted by Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
