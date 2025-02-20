UNLV Football Player Ben Christman Complained of Chest Pains Before Death, Per Report
UNLV offensive lineman Ben Christman complained of chest pains before his passing, according to a police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The report states that Metropolitan police officers were dispatched to Christman’s off-campus residence on East Gabriel Drive at approximately 10 a.m. on February 11. A graduate assistant coach arrived at the home around the same time and found players attempting CPR on Christman.
According to the report, Christman experienced chest pains during practice on February 10, prompting a coach to conduct an electrocardiogram (EKG) at the UNLV football facility. The results were sent to the team’s cardiologist, who found them to be normal. However, less than 24 hours later, Christman was found unresponsive in his room.
Teammates became concerned when Christman failed to show up for practice the next morning. Two players went to his home to check on him and, upon arrival, found his bedroom door slightly open with the light off. When knocks went unanswered, they entered the room and discovered Christman lying face-up on his bed, motionless, with foam around his mouth and discoloration on his face and hands. One of the players immediately called 911 and was instructed to perform CPR until emergency responders arrived.
The police report noted that Christman appeared to have been deceased for several hours. No weapons, narcotics, or suspicious items were found at the scene, and police ruled out foul play. The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not yet released an official cause of death.
UNLV Athletics released a statement mourning Christman’s passing, expressing condolences to his family and teammates while emphasizing the availability of mental health support for student-athletes.
Christman passed away one day before his 22nd birthday. His obituary in the Akron Beacon Journal stated that he "passed away peacefully in his sleep from natural causes."
READ MORE FROM UNLV REBELS ON SI
UNLV Football Player Ben Christman Dead at 21
Report: No Foul Play Suspected in Death of UNLV Football Player Ben Christman
Remembering Ben Christman: UNLV, Kentucky Coaches Honor His Legacy After Tragic Passing