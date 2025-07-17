UNLV Rebels

UNLV Football's Dan Mullen Spoke to the Review-Journal at Mountain West Media days at Circa

Jacob Husson

Mullen speaks to the media as UNLV's new head coach.
Mullen speaks to the media as UNLV's new head coach. / https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/college-sports/unlv-coach-dan-mullen-shares-how-tv-experience-win-now-mentality-shape-his-vision/ar-AA1IAHBv
In this story:

Dan Mullen, UNLV's new head football coach spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday, July 17, at the Mountain West media days at Circa.

The Rebels begin practice next week as Mullen prepares for his first season coaching the team. They begin their season on August 23 at Allegiant Stadium against Idaho State.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we receive them.

Published
Jacob Husson
JACOB HUSSON

Jacob Husson covers the Miami Hurricanes and UNLV Runnin' Rebels for the OnSI Network. He attended the Univeristy of North Carolina at Pembroke where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. He's previously wrote for other sports media outlets covering NFL, MLB, and College Sports