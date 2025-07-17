UNLV Football's Dan Mullen Spoke to the Review-Journal at Mountain West Media days at Circa
In this story:
Dan Mullen, UNLV's new head football coach spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday, July 17, at the Mountain West media days at Circa.
The Rebels begin practice next week as Mullen prepares for his first season coaching the team. They begin their season on August 23 at Allegiant Stadium against Idaho State.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we receive them.
Published