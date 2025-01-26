UNLV Football Star Ricky White Makes Strong First Impression at Shrine Bowl Practice
In his first showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Ricky White wasted no time showcasing why he belongs among the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. His performance Saturday suggests he's on the right track to answer all the questions surrounding his potential.
While his production at UNLV was undeniable, scouts were eager to see how he performed against higher-level competition, particularly in one-on-one drills against press coverage. White answered those questions emphatically. You can see him in a rep below against former UNLV teammate Nohl Williams.
Multiple reports from the practice field indicate that White consistently won his matchups in one-on-one situations. His route running stood out, allowing him to create separation from defensive backs with sharp cuts and precise footwork. This is a crucial element of his evaluation, as his time at UNLV didn't offer many opportunities to showcase this skill against tight man coverage. White's ability to consistently gain separation bodes well for his NFL future.
While his one-on-one performance was a major positive, White reportedly saw limited reps in team sessions. This means scouts and coaches didn't get as much of a look at him within the context of a full offensive scheme. Monitoring his involvement in team drills in the coming days will be important, as those reps provide a more complete picture of a receiver's abilities, including blocking, route running within a concept, and chemistry with quarterbacks.
Adding another layer to his profile, White also showcased his special teams abilities, an area where he excelled at UNLV with three blocked punts in 2024. This versatility could be a significant factor in his draft stock, as NFL teams value players who can contribute in multiple phases of the game and it would be a major boost to add his speed to any special team unit.
Stay tuned for more updates on White and where he ultimately lands in the upcoming NFL Draft.
