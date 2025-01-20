UNLV Runnin’ Rebels Face Wyoming in Key Mountain West Matchup
The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (11-7, 5-2) return to the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday night to face the Wyoming Cowboys in a crucial Mountain West Conference matchup. Riding a two-game winning streak, UNLV looks to maintain its momentum after defeating No. 22 Utah State at home and securing a road win at San Diego State. With an impressive 8-1 home record and wins in seven of their last 10 games, the Runnin’ Rebels are tied for third in the conference standings.
Sophomore guard Dedan Thomas Jr. continues to lead the way for UNLV, averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 assists per game, ranking third in the Mountain West and was named the conference’s Player of the Week on Monday. He played a pivotal role in the recent win at San Diego State, contributing 19 points, five assists, and eight of UNLV’s final 11 points. Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry has been a key force inside, averaging 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, while Jaden Henley and Julian Rishwain add valuable scoring depth. Head coach Kevin Kruger’s team seems to have found a rhythm as of late and will look to build upon the momentum coming off of two upset wins.
Wyoming (7-11, 3-4) comes into the matchup looking to end a three-game losing streak. The Cowboys are led by Obi Agbim, who averages 18.8 points per game, the second-highest in the conference, and is the Mountain West’s most accurate 3-point shooter at 46.2%. Jordan Nesbitt leads Wyoming on the boards with 7.2 rebounds per game, while first-year head coach Sundance Wicks continues to develop his team after being picked to finish ninth in the preseason conference poll. Wyoming has struggled on the road this season with a 2-4 record, which will add to the challenge of facing a surging UNLV squad at the Thomas & Mack Center.
For UNLV, maintaining defensive pressure and controlling the boards will be key to neutralizing Agbim and Wyoming’s offensive threats. With a strong home-court advantage and momentum on their side, the Runnin’ Rebels have a prime opportunity to secure another victory and solidify their position in the Mountain West race.
