UNLV Standout Tight End Christian Moore Follows Barry Odom to Purdue
Tight end Christian Moore is the latest Rebel to reunite with former head coach Barry Odom, committing to Purdue as the Boilermakers look to rebuild under their new leadership.
Moore, a senior who started all 13 games for UNLV in 2024, was a versatile piece in the Rebels’ high-powered offense. Serving as both a tight end and H-back hybrid, Moore showcased his blocking prowess more than his pass-catching skills this past season, recording two receptions for 28 yards and a single carry for three yards. Despite the modest stat line, his impact was felt across 476 snaps, with 175 coming from the H-back position and 264 from a traditional tight end role.
Pro Football Focus recognized Moore’s excellence in the trenches, grading him as UNLV’s top run blocker with an impressive 82.3 score. It’s no surprise Odom prioritized bringing such a reliable and physical player to Purdue, especially as the Boilermakers look to fill a significant void at tight end.
Purdue’s tight end depth chart took a hit this offseason, with top contributors Max Klare and Drew Biber entering the transfer portal and Tayvion Galloway opting to move on as well. With only junior George Burhenn returning, Moore’s arrival offers much-needed experience and a proven ability to contribute in both run and pass-blocking schemes.
Barry Odom and his new staff are making bold moves in West Lafayette, already securing several key commitments to bolster their roster. Alongside Moore, former Rebels offensive linemen Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari have also joined Purdue, along with recruits like quarterback Malachi Singleton and Arkansas linebackers Alex Sanford and Carson Dean.
For UNLV fans, it’s bittersweet to see key players like Moore move on, but it’s also a testament to the talent pipeline developed under Odom’s leadership. As the Rebels gear up for a new era under Dan Mullen, Moore’s success at Purdue will serve as a proud reminder of what UNLV football has built in recent years.
From Rebels to Boilermakers, Christian Moore’s journey continues—this time, with a familiar coach and a new challenge in the Big Ten.