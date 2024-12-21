UNLV Transfer Portal Tracker: Rebels on the Move
After an impressive 24-13 beating of the Cal Golden Bears in the LA Bowl, the UNLV Runnin' Rebels have a handful of players that have entered the transfer portal. By brining in new head coach Dan Mullen, they were able to keep the entering portal players to a minimum
QB Matthew Sluka became a household name because of the timing of him jumping into the
portal. Sluka led the Rebels to a 3-0 start before shockingly stepping away from the team,
redshirting, and entering the portal. There is still a lot of confusion around what he was
promised by UNLV in the form of an NIL deal and his subsequent departure from the team, but his name is already popping up in the transfer news cycle.
CB Tony Grimes is what we call a "jumper." This will be his fourth school after spending three years at North Carolina, one uneventful year at Texas A&M in 2023 and the 2024 season with the Rebels in. Grimes had fairly pedestrian numbers recording 20 tackles and 6 pass deflections in 20 games.
RB Michael Allen has been an underwhelming addition to UNLV . He had limited snaps and touches, and finished with 108 yards on 19 carries before joining Matt Sluka in redshirting and entering the portal to keep two more years of eligibility. He has good upside, as he was a 4 star recruit out of high school.
RB Greg Burrell is a local kid from Las Vegas and contributed a lot this year as a freshman. He was a 3 star recruit out of High School and his play translated at the college level very well with 366 yards rushing on 65 carries to go along with his 3 touchdowns with an average of 5.6 yards per carry.
