UNLV Volleyball Releases 2025 Schedule Featuring Iowa And Mountain West Newcomer GCU
The UNLV Rebels have received their first revised schedule for the 2025-2026 academic year since the addition of Grand Canyon University to the Mountain West Conference. The UNLV women's volleyball team now has their updated schedule. They will play a 28-game schedule with 18 games being played against Mountain West rivals and 10 games against non-conference opponents.
For their out-of-conference schedule, they will face off with three teams from the Big West and the WAC, as well as two from the WCC. They will also take on one opponent from the Big Sky and Big Ten. These first ten matchups will take place in the form of tournaments during the first four weekends of the season, with two home tournaments and two more on the road. The Rebels will open the season by hosting a three-day tournament on their home court of the Cox Pavilion against Iowa on August 29, CSU Bakersfield on August 30, and Utah Tech on August 31.
Their Mountain West schedule begins on September 25 against the San Jose State Spartans on the road. It will conclude on November 22 against those same Spartans who bookend their conference schedule. Their first home matchup in the Mountain West will be against the aforementioned GCU on October 9.
This team is coming off a season in which they went 15 - 14. They return seven letter-winning players: Alondra Alarcon, Rheanna Deen-Jackson, Jada Ingram, Caligh King, Isha Knight, Basia Latos, and Kennedy Peery. This team will look to improve off of last season and find themselves in the NCAA Tournament this season.