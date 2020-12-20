FootballBasketballRecruiting
USC Hoops: Four-Star 2021 Recruit Reese Dixon-Waters Eligible To Play Immediately

Trojans just got a whole lot bigger adding a 6-foot-5, 210-pound playmaker to their backcourt.
USC thought they were going to have to wait until 2021 to see their four-star recruit Reese Dixon-Waters suit up for the team, but he is instead graduating high school early with the ability to play immediately for the Trojans.

Waters is considered to be the fourth best player in the state of California and 53rd nationally according to 247 Sports. When looking at his scouting profile across multiple outlets, he usually weighs in somewhere between 180 - 195 pounds. On the USC Men’s Basketball page, he is listed at 210 pounds. If he puts on 15 pounds or more with his 6-foot-5 frame, that’s a deadly combination.

Currently, USC ranks in the middle of the pack when it comes to assists. Waters can help that area out in two ways: he can put the ball in the hoop from all three levels (three-point, mid range, paint), which will lead to more assists for his teammates and he can create open looks for others when driving to the rim. As a junior at St. Bernard High School, Waters averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

His average of double-digit rebounds illustrates the kind of efforts he will bring to the Trojans, giving coach Andy Enfield another option if he wanted to beat teams with size. 

A backcourt of Waters and Baumann, and a frontcourt with Peterson and the Mobley brothers, could make USC a serious threat to score on the inside or outside.

And not to mention, Ethan Anderson has missed the last two games because of an injury. Waters gives the Trojans an extra ball-handler and playmaker when needed.

It’s unclear right now what kind of role Waters will have when USC resumes playing basketball, but adding another four-star prospect into the mix never hurts.

