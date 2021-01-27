USC Hoops: Saturday's Game Against The Oregon Ducks Postponed

After a COVID-19 related issue within the Ducks program, Saturday's game will be postponed to a later date.

The USC Trojans were looking for their first win of the season against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday (9-3). But after COVID-19 related issues within the Ducks program, the game will be postponed to a later date.

This is the second time the Trojans had a game postponed in the last two weeks. Last Thursday they were scheduled to face the Stanford Cardinals, but had to postpone after a COVID related issue within USC's program. Luckily, it turned out to be a false positive and Evan Mobley was able to drop a career high of 25 points on Cal that Saturday.

For the Ducks, this is the second time this season they’ve had to pause all team activities. They postponed home games earlier this month against Arizona and Arizona State. Maintaining the health and safety of these unpaid athletes is the top priority as the NCAA and Pac-12 try to navigate through this pandemic.

The Trojans next game against the Oregon State Beavers (7-5) is still scheduled to be played on Thursday. USC has been on fire recently, winning seven of their last eight games - with their one loss coming against the Beavers.

On the season, the Trojans are undefeated (3-0) after a loss, winning every game by a margin of at least 12 points. Evan Mobley had a quiet game by his standards last time against the Beavers, so expect him to come out the gates aggressive to make up for it.

