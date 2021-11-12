Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    Boogie Ellis Impressed Many With USC Debut

    The Memphis transfer shined in his Trojan debut and finished as the leading scorer with 20 points.
    Rejean “Boogie” Ellis shined in his USC debut on Tuesday evening when the Trojans took on CSU Northridge at the Galen Center. 

    Ellis, the junior guard, recently transferred from Memphis and finished Troy's season opener as the leading scorer with 20 points, shooting 9-11 from the field and went 2-4 from beyond the 3-point line.

    He played a total of 25 minutes, had two assists, two steals and zero rebounds in the Trojans 89-49 defeat over the Matadors.

    USC held CSUN to 32.8% from the field and easily dominated the whole game. Isaiah Mobley and Drew Peterson also didn’t skip a beat after making their return, as the duo scored 15 and 14 points respectively. Mobley also had nine rebounds.

    Ellis is originally from San Diego, California and played at Memphis for two seasons. Last season, he averaged 10.2 points per game, 23.5 minutes per game and 2.1 rebounds per game. He also earned co-Sixth Man of the Year in the AAC, and had a career high of 27 points against Houston going 5-8 beyond the arc.

    It was Ellis’ seamless transition on Tuesday, that got Trojan fans excited to see what's in store for the future, as the Men of Troy look to make another deep tournament run this season. It seems that any hope of making another Elite 8 appearance could tangible with Ellis, especially after losing star Evan Mobley to the NBA.

    Evan Mobley, USA TODAY 

    Tune in to ESPN+ to watch the Trojans face Temple on Saturday at 4 p.m. PST.

