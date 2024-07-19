USC Basketball: Bronny James' 13 Points Help Lakers Beat Cavaliers in Summer League
One-and-done USC Trojans reserve-turned-rookie Los Angeles Lakers point guard Bronny James, selected on a flier with the No. 55 pick in last month's 2024 NBA Draft, continues to rebound for a brutal start in his first four Summer League games.
Across those contests (during which L.A. went 0-4), James had been averaging just 4.3 points on 22.6 percent field goal shooting, including 0 percent three point shooting.
In the last two games, both Lakers wins, James is averaging 12.5 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the floor (47.6 percent), including 3-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc (37.5 percent).
On Thursday night, James had his best game yet, scoring 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor (1-of-3 from deep) and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, while also chipping in five rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks. His Lakers bested his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, 93-89, abetted by this critical stepback triple (again, his only make from distance on the night):
Rookie Los Angeles swingman Dalton Knecht, the No. 17 pick out of Tennessee, scored 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field (2-of-6 from three point land) and 4-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, grabbed seven rebounds, nabbed one steal and dished out an assist.
Next up for the Summer League edition of the Lakers is a matchup with the Chicago Bulls, slated for Saturday at 4 p.m. PT in Las Vegas.
More USC: Was DeMar DeRozan's Sacramento Move Enough for Him to Win First NBA Title?