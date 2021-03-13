Colorado Knocks USC Out of the Pac-12 Tournament

The Trojans fall short to the Colorado Buffaloes 72-70.

"That was a tough game, [and] both teams played very hard" said Andy Enfield after losing a third time this season to the Colorado Buffaloes, 72-70.

The USC trailed behind Colorado with just minutes left in the second half. With 2:08 left in the game, freshman Evan Mobley sunk a three-point shot which kicked off some momentum for the Trojans.

Tahj Eaddy followed Mobleys lead sinking a three pointer [1:24], jumper [0:36] and a free throw [0:36] to level the score 70-70.

Following Eaddy's three, Colorado re-gained possession of the ball and D'Shawn Schwartz made a two-point tip shot to give the Buffaloes a two point lead with just 0:04 seconds left on the clock.

From there, the Trojans fait was sealed as they weren't able to elevate the score.

USC ends the night with a 51.9 field goal %, 47.1 three point %, and 50.0 free throw %.

Colorado will advance and play Oregon State on Saturday for a shot at the Pac-12 title. USC on the other hand should make an appearance at the NCAA Tournament.

Enfield's Final Thoughts..

"Two good teams played tonight, [but it] came down to the last possession. [But] I think we can compete with anybody."

Final Score: CU 72- USC 70

-----

You may also like:

[USC Defeats Utah in Double OT]

[USC HOOPS: John R. Wooden Recipient Revealed]

[Evan Mobley Sweeps Several NCAA and Pac-12 Awards]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com