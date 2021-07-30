NBA Draft: Cleveland Cavaliers Select Evan Mobley at No. 3 Overall

USC center Evan Mobley is headed to Cleveland.

Mobley was selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Mobley was voted Pac-12 Player of the Year, last season after averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists in 33 games played.

The 20-year-old is 7-feet tall, 215-pounds and has tremendous upside and long-term potential in the league. He is one of the best two-way big men in his draft class.

NBA.com provided a scouting report on Mobley ahead of the NBA Draft, attributing his mobile, athletic and quick footwork to his star power.

"Mobley is impressively mobile, athletic and coordinated for a 7-footer. His quick footwork makes him perfect for the defences in today's NBA, more than capable of switching pick-and-rolls on the perimeter, keeping faster guards in front of him. His 7-foot-4 wingspan attributes to him being the best shot blocker in college basketball last season, as his 2.9 blocks per game led the Pac-12 and his 95 total blocks were second-most in the entire NCAA. But it's more than just his physical gifts that make him a great rim protector; Mobley's instincts and timing are off the charts, excelling as a help defender or last line of protection at the basket. His versatility and feel for the game are all any NBA team could ask for in a big man. Offensively, he's a scoring threat from anywhere inside the arc and thrives as a screener in pick-and-rolls, giving opposing defences plenty to worry about with his plethora of ways he can beat you."

