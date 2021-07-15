Report: Houston Rockets Having 'Internal Debate' about Evan Mobley

The NBA Draft is right around the corner, which means USC freshman Evan Mobley is one step closer to landing on a NBA roster.

According to NBA insider Chad Ford, the Houston Rockets front office is split between Mobley and shooting guard Jalen Green.

"The Rockets are working hard to acquire more draft picks in an effort to move up to No. 1 to select Cade Cunningham. They’ve dangled Eric Gordon and one of their late first round picks to the Pacers in exchange for the No. 13 pick in hopes that a combination of 2 and 13 would be enough for the Pistons to move down one spot in the draft," Green writes.

"The consensus around the league right now is that it will be either Green or Mobley. You can make the case for either player in Houston, and sources say that there’s an internal debate as well with the analytics side favoring Mobley and the more traditional scouting side favoring Green.

Either player would be a major upgrade for the Rockets, but for now I’m sticking with Mobley here. His size and analytics advantages are just too good to pass on."

The 7-foot forward is a consensus top-three pick, despite only playing one season with the Trojans.

During his time in Southern California, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game. He was 57.8 percent shooting from the field, 69.4 percent shooting from the free throw line, and 30 percent shooting from three-point range.

