March Madness: USC vs. Oregon Predictions and Betting Odds

The Sweet 16, Pac-12 battle kicks off on Sunday, March 26, and the stakes are high.

The winner of this contest will advance to the Elite Eight and the loser will head home. USC (24-7) will take on Pac-12 foe, the Oregon Ducks who are (21-6) and a team stacked with talent.

- Game Predictions -

CBS Sports has Oregon favored to win the Sweet 16 matchup and ESPN is placing their money on the USC Trojans. According to FanDuel, USC holds a 64.1% chance to advance to the Elite Eight while the Ducks odds are set at 35.9%.

- Betting Odds + Trends -

Per FanDuel,

Moneyline: ORE: (-104) | USC: (-112)

Spread: ORE: +1 (-110) | USC: -1 (-110)

Total: 139 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Taking a look at the recent trends, the last time these two teams competed against one another was on February 22, 2021. The Trojans defeated the Ducks 72-58 which added to their all-time-series wins.

USC is 67-58 all-time in 125 total matchups against Oregon.

To add, both teams are coming off of March Madness victories. Recently, Oregon defeated Iowa 95-80 in the second round and USC defeated Kansas 85-51 in the Round of 2.

