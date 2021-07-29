Sports Illustrated home
How To Watch: 2021 NBA Draft

TV, Streaming, Radio details...
The 2021 NBA draft is upon us, as teams begin making final preparations for Thursday night. The overall consensus is that Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley will be the first players taken off the board, but nothing is promised on draft night. Plenty of anticipation continues to surround the league and you don't want to miss any of the action. Here is how to watch the 2021 NBA Draft. 

Date: Thursday July 29, 2021

Time: 8:00 pm ET

Network: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

Radio: ESPN Radio

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Arena: Barclays Center 

Fan Policy: Fans will be in attendance at the 2021 NBA Draft. Tickets can be purchased here.

Betting Odds: Cunningham is a -5000 favorite to be drafted first overall, according to BetMGM. Green is next at 14/1, and Mobley follows at 22/1.

Screen Shot 2021-07-29 at 9.04.21 AM

Draft Order [1st Round]

  1. Detroit Pistons
  2. Houston Rockets
  3. Cleveland Cavaliers
  4. Toronto Raptors
  5. Orlando Magic
  6. Oklahoma City Thunder
  7. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota)
  8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago)
  9. Sacramento Kings
  10. Memphis Grizzlies (via New Orleans)
  11. Charlotte Hornets
  12. San Antonio Spurs
  13. Indiana Pacers
  14. Golden State Warriors
  15. Washington Wizards
  16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston)
  17. New Orleans Pelicans (via Memphis)
  18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami)
  19. New York Knicks
  20. Atlanta Hawks
  21. New York Knicks (via Dallas)
  22. Los Angeles Lakers
  23. Houston Rockets (via Portland)
  24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee)
  25. Los Angeles Clippers
  26. Denver Nuggets
  27. Brooklyn Nets
  28. Philadelphia 76ers
  29. Phoenix Suns
  30. Utah Jazz

Top NBA Draft Prospects

Cade Cunningham | Oklahoma State |Point Guard 

Jalen Green | G-League | Shooting Guard 

Evan Mobley | USC | Center

Jalen Suggs | Gonzaga | Shooting Guard

Screen Shot 2021-07-29 at 9.04.17 AM
