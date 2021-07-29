How To Watch: 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA draft is upon us, as teams begin making final preparations for Thursday night. The overall consensus is that Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley will be the first players taken off the board, but nothing is promised on draft night. Plenty of anticipation continues to surround the league and you don't want to miss any of the action. Here is how to watch the 2021 NBA Draft.

Date: Thursday July 29, 2021

Time: 8:00 pm ET

Network: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

Radio: ESPN Radio

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Arena: Barclays Center

Fan Policy: Fans will be in attendance at the 2021 NBA Draft. Tickets can be purchased here.

Betting Odds: Cunningham is a -5000 favorite to be drafted first overall, according to BetMGM. Green is next at 14/1, and Mobley follows at 22/1.

Draft Order [1st Round]

Detroit Pistons Houston Rockets Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota) Orlando Magic (via Chicago) Sacramento Kings Memphis Grizzlies (via New Orleans) Charlotte Hornets San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors Washington Wizards Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston) New Orleans Pelicans (via Memphis) Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami) New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks New York Knicks (via Dallas) Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets (via Portland) Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee) Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets Brooklyn Nets Philadelphia 76ers Phoenix Suns Utah Jazz

Top NBA Draft Prospects

Cade Cunningham | Oklahoma State |Point Guard

Jalen Green | G-League | Shooting Guard

Evan Mobley | USC | Center

Jalen Suggs | Gonzaga | Shooting Guard

