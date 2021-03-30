How To Watch: USC Trojans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

The battle to the Final Four begins!

For the first time in 20-years, the USC Trojans will play in the Elite 8. They face the No. 1 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs who are coming off a victory over the Creighton Bluejays 83-65.

USC defeated Oregon in the Sweet Sixteen 82-68, and are riding on some momentum. The stakes are high as the winner of this matchup will advance to the Final Four and the loser will head home.

- HOW TO WATCH -

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Seeding: USC No. 6 vs. Gonzaga No. 1

Date: March 30, 2021

Time: 4:15 p.m. Pacific

Network: TBS

Streaming: March Madness Live

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Round: Elite 8

USC Record: 25-7 Overall

Gonzaga Record: 29-0 Overall

Moneyline: USC: (+340) | GONZ: (-430)

Spread: USC: +9 (-110) | GONZ: -9 (-110)

Total: 155 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Series: These two teams have faced each other twice in the past. The Trojans beat the Bulldogs in 1991 and 1992.

Quotable: "Gonzaga is good offensively as any one in the country, and we understand that we have to defend at a high level to give us a chance to win." [Andy Enfield]

-----

-----

